(Adds sixth straight week of inflows into Japanese stock funds,
table)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 19 Investors in U.S.-based
European stock funds poured in $1.2 billion for the week ended
Thursday, marking their eighth week of net inflows, data from
Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.
The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro government
bond-buying program, which began last week, is spurring already
surging demand for European equities as the euro weakens and
European bond yields fall to record lows.
"Another big week for opportunistic investors via European
Region ETFs, especially the ones with built-in hedging," said
Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research. "Not buying
them is like choosing a car that doesn't come with airbags."
The appetite for equities extended into U.S.-based stock
exchange-traded funds, which attracted a whopping $8.5 billion
of net inflows, and U.S. equity mutual funds, albeit at $56
million of net inflows.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved a step closer to
hiking rates for the first time since 2006, but downgraded its
economic growth and inflation projections, signaling it is in no
rush to push borrowing costs to more normal levels.
"I would believe that ETF investors - the institutions
including hedge funds - are following Fed activity," Tjornehoj
said. In a report Thursday, Lipper said ETF investors were
buying SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust with inflows of $5.5
billion and iShares Russell 2000 ETF at $1 billion-plus.
On the mutual fund side, the $1.29 billion of net inflows
for non-domestic equity funds was almost completely negated by
the $1.23 billion of net outflows for domestic equity funds,
Tjornehoj. He added that mutual funds with just $56 million of
inflows "suggest 'mom and pop' are losing faith in a rally - too
much volatility lately?"
Taxable bond funds attracted $2.3 billion in new cash,
reversing outflows of $1.8 billion the prior week. Moreover,
U.S.-based Treasury funds saw their first inflows since
mid-February, posting $75 million of new cash.
Far out on the credit quality curve, U.S.-based funds
high-yield "junk" bond funds posted $1 billion in outflows,
their second straight week of outflows, according to Lipper
data.
For their part, U.S.-based Japanese stock funds saw another
solid week with $761 million of inflows, their sixth straight
week of inflows.
All told, money market funds posted $21 billion in outflows
to mark their biggest weekly retreat since June of last year.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Chg % Assets Assets Count
($Bil) ($Bil)
All Equity Funds 8.560 0.17 5,268.432 11,469
Domestic Equities 5.238 0.14 3,814.892 8,248
Non-Domestic 3.322 0.24 1,453.540 3,221
Equities
All Taxable Bond 2.343 0.10 2,344.426 5,989
Funds
All Money Market -21.095 -0.89 2,346.658 1,275
Funds
All Municipal Bond 0.134 0.04 347.358 1,462
Funds
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Alan
Crosby and Cynthia Osterman)