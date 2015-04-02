NEW YORK, April 2 Investors in U.S.-based funds pulled $11.2 billion out of stock funds in the week ended April 1, marking their biggest outflows since early January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for all of the total outflows with $12.8 billion in withdrawals, while funds that specialize in non-U.S. shares attracted $1.6 billion in new cash.

Taxable bond funds attracted $2.5 billion to mark their third straight week of inflows. Money market funds posted $30.4 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since mid-April 2014. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)