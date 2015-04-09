NEW YORK, April 9 Investors in U.S.-based funds committed $1.5 billion to funds that specialize in European shares in the week ended April 8, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday.

The inflows were the biggest in seven weeks. Stock funds overall posted $701 million in outflows to mark their second straight week of investor withdrawals.

Taxable bond funds attracted $3.1 billion to mark their fourth straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted $1.3 billion to mark their biggest inflows in seven weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernard Orr)