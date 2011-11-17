By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Nov 17 Institutional investors fed
fresh cash into U.S. equity funds while retail investors pushed
money into bonds in the week ended Nov. 16, data from Thomson
Reuters' Lipper showed on Thursday.
Equity funds pulled in a net $2.8 billion while taxable
bond funds had net inflows of $3.8 billion. However, the likely
makeup of those flows came from different investor classes.
Excluding exchange-traded funds, which are considered
anecdotally to represent the investment flows from large
institutions, equity funds had net outflows of $116 million.
If ETFs are excluded from taxable bond funds, there were
still net inflows of $2.8 billion.
"People are feeling we are not in a recession, but there is
a looming concern driving money into gold and bonds, due to
Greece and Italy. The average, everyday investor is still
concerned and stuffing money into fixed income," said Tom
Roseen, senior analyst at Lipper.
The ongoing debt crisis in Europe that has pushed Greece to
take a bailout and threatens Italy is keeping tensions in
global markets high. Sovereign borrowing costs remain elevated,
reflecting increased uneasiness about the countries' public
finances and dissatisfaction at the policy response from the
authorities. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7MH3NE]
"The sell-off of international bonds is driving some of the
flows into the U.S. domestic taxable market," said Roseen.
While the overall gold and natural resource sector had net
outflows of $160 million, the State Street SPDR Gold fund (GLD)
had the second-largest inflow among ETFs, with $598 million in
new cash invested. That was about a third less than the prior
week.
Spot gold prices in the course of the reporting week fell
just $10, to $1,761.49 an ounce. Year-to-date, spot gold prices
are up more than 21 percent, although off the record high
$1,920.30 reached on Sept. 6 XAU=.
In fixed income, corporate investment grade funds pulled in
$1.7 billion, the best-performing sector among the major bond
fund categories. It was followed by $867 million inflows to
U.S. Treasury funds.
Emerging market debt funds pulled in a net $125 million,
while emerging market equity funds attracted $253 million in
new cash.
The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports
issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds.
The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the
week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions):
Sector Flow Change Total Share
Change in Assets Assets Class
(pct) Count
=============================================================
All Equity Funds 2.772 0.11 2,557.578 10,131
- Domestic Equities 3.251 0.17 1,952.872 7,672
- Non-Domestic Equities -0.479 -0.08 604.705 2,459
All Taxable Bond Funds 3.761 0.30 1,273.107 4,356
All Money Market Funds 2.917 0.12 2,343.565 1,456
All Municipal Bond Funds 0.500 0.19 264.893 1,412
(Reporting by Daniel Bases; Editing by Dan Grebler)