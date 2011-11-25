By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, Nov 25 Investors pulled money out of U.S. equity funds in the week ended Nov. 23, allocating minimal amounts of cash into taxable bonds while shunning safe haven money markets, Thomson Reuters' Lipper data showed on Friday.

The majority of the $10.9 billion in net redemptions for U.S. equity mutual funds came from domestic focused stocks during a reporting period when the U.S. benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 stocks index fell more than 6 percent .SPX.

Overall, the equity fund outflows represented the first week of net redemptions in the last six and were the largest since a $13.2 billion outflow for the week ended Sept. 7.

However, the data also shows that the vast majority of the outflows were the result of activity from exchange traded funds (ETFs) which are considered anecdotally to represent the investment flows from large institutions.

Excluding ETFs, equity funds had net outflows of just $1.1 billion for the week.

According to Lipper, the State Street SPDR S&P 500 index ETF ( SPY ) was the biggest source of net selling with $3.7 billion in net redemptions.

Of the major fund categories tracked, only dividend paying equity income funds attracted fresh capital, pulling in a net $175 million.

Non-domestic focused funds showed a net inflow of $321 million when ETF activity was excluded.

But money market funds were not part of the equation in the latest week. The sector typically serves as a safe haven for investors unsure of where to put their free cash.

Money market funds had net outflows of $3.6 billion.

Taxable bond funds pulled in just $1.6 billion.

The risk averse theme played out in fixed income with $2.2 billion worth of net outflows from the high yield corporate sector. Corporate investment grade bond funds pulled in just over $2 billion while U.S. Treasury bond funds attracted over $1 billion in fresh capital.

Tax-free municipal bonds had net inflows of $137 million, marking a seventh consecutive week of net new money but down from the $500 million recorded in the prior week.

Emerging market fixed income funds pulled in $65 million however their equity counterparts had net outflows of $123 million.

The weekly Lipper fund flow data is compiled from reports issued by U.S.-domiciled mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The following is a broad breakdown of the flows for the week, including exchange-traded funds (in $ billions): Sector Flow Change Total Share

Change in Assets Assets Class

(pct) Count ============================================================= All Equity Funds -10.899 -0.43 2,385.137 10,103 - Domestic Equities -10.266 -0.53 1,818.876 7,662 - Non-Domestic Equities -0.633 -0.10 566.261 2,441 All Taxable Bond Funds 1.559 0.12 1,258.477 4,355 All Money Market Funds -3.590 -0.15 2,360.335 1,477 All Municipal Bond Funds 0.137 0.05 265.786 1,414