NEW YORK, April 28 Global equity mutual funds
and exchange-traded funds showed $31.8 billion of net inflows in
April through Friday, TrimTabs Investment Research said on
Tuesday, putting them on track to surpass the record inflow of
$34.8 billion in March.
U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds have
posted net withdrawals of $15.4 billion this month through April
24.
"Equity flows shifted into emerging markets recently as
investors chased the monster rally in China," said Winston Chua,
analyst at TrimTabs. "Interest in Europe cooled off in recent
days, and investors still want nothing to do with the U.S."
In a research note, TrimTabs said U.S. equity mutual funds
and U.S. equity exchange-traded funds suffered outflows in
April, losing $9.6 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively.
U.S. equity exchange-traded funds posted outflows in four of
the past five weeks. The trailing one-month flow reached a
14-month low of negative $27.6 billion on April 20.
"Investors are fleeing U.S. equity funds this month even
though they have delivered positive returns, rising 1.9
percent," noted Chua. Still, they have lagged their global
counterparts, which are up 5.3 percent. "The heavy selling of
U.S. funds amid positive returns bodes well for U.S. equities."
