By Manuela Badawy NEW YORK, April 24 Investors in U.S.-based mutual funds poured $2.39 billion into equity funds during the week ended April 17, data from the Investment Company Institute showed on Wednesday. Domestic equity funds had estimated inflows of about $1.75 billion, while estimated inflows to world equity funds were $645 million, said ICI, a U.S. mutual fund trade organization. The rise in equity markets has attracted investors into stocks in the Standard & Poor's 500 and Dow Jones industrial average. So far, the S&P is up 0.6 percent in April. If it finishes higher on the month, it would mark the sixth consecutive month of gains for the 500-stock index. The Dow is up 0.7 percent so far in April. If it finishes higher, it would be the Dow's fifth consecutive month of gains. Bond funds continued their intake streak for the 23rd consecutive week with estimated inflows of $1.51 billion, compared with inflows of $1.71 billion during the previous week. Taxable bond funds has estimated inflows of about $2.21 billion, while municipal bond funds had estimated outflows of $698 million. Hybrid funds, which can invest in stocks and fixed income securities, had estimated outflows of $246 million for the week, compared with estimated inflows of $1.37 billion in the previous week. The following is a breakdown of ICI flows for the past five weeks (all figures in the millions of dollars): 3/20/13 3/27/13 4/3/13 4/10/13 4/17/13 Total Equity 5,025 3,822 1,254 1,625 2,394 Domestic 1,277 969 -1,827 405 1,749 World 3,748 2,853 3,081 1,219 645 Hybrid* 1,406 1,819 1,145 1,363 -246 Total Bond 5,952 3,446 6,428 1,845 1,511 Taxable 6,231 3,392 6,355 2,702 2,209 Municipal -278 54 73 -857 -698 Total 12,383 9,087 8,827 4,833 3,659