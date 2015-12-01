LONDON Dec 1 Victor Haghani, co-founder of
defunct hedge fund Long Term Capital Management, has launched an
online fund management service aimed at the world's wealthy.
Elm Partners, which has $400 million in assets, will invest
using low-cost products such as exchange-traded funds and charge
an annual management fee of just 0.12 percent a year, it said.
Rather than relying solely on passive index-following
products, however, it will also use simple aspects of active
management, such as assessing an asset's relative cheapness.
Elm will target U.S. taxable investors with at least
$300,000 to invest and keep their money in separate accounts
with U.S. fund house Fidelity, it said.
It is targeting $500 million in assets in early 2016 and
will look to get to $1 billion "as quick as we can", said
Haghani.
Originally set up in 2011 as a family office, Elm Partners
now has just over 100 clients, more than 80 percent of whom are
financial industry professionals.
Haghani was one of the founders of hedge fund LTCM, which
blew-up in the late 1990s after its highly leveraged bets went
sour during the Asian and Russian financial crises.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Mark Potter)