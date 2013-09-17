BRIEF-IMF Bentham signs conditional subscription agreement with FIIG
* Signed a conditional subscription agreement with FIIG Securities Limited
NEW YORK, Sept 17 Jeffrey Ubben, chief executive of ValueAct Capital, recommended global insurance broker Willis Group Holdings PLC as a buy idea at the Value Investing Congress Tuesday.
Speaking at the investment conference in New York City, Ubben said that the company benefits from a new chief executive and a secularly growing industry. Dominic Casserley became CEO of Willis in Jan. 2013.
Ubben, whose firm took a $2 billion stake in Microsoft Corp earlier this year, declined to comment on the company. "I can't really talk about Microsoft because we are in the middle of stuff," Ubben said.
SYDNEY, March 31 Latitude Finance Australia, a non-bank lender, sold Australia's first securitisation of credit card debt with a A$1 billion issue, opening the way for banks seeking new funding sources.
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp will meet creditor banks on Tuesday to ask them to accept as collateral shares in its soon-to-be-split-off memory chip unit and other businesses and not call in their loans, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.