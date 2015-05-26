BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
May 26 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Tuesday the likelihood of an "accident" involving Greece's debts had increased to a 55-60 percent probability.
"I think the probability of an accident is now somewhat higher. I don't think we can just muddle through forever on Greece," El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.
El-Erian said, while an accident involving Greece was not threatening to the euro zone economy, it would induce the European Central Bank to further loosen monetary policy. (Reporting by Sam Forgione in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.