UPDATE 3-Indian businessman Mallya granted bail in London extradition hearing
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
May 1 David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Inc. posted returns of 4.3 percent in April, bringing its year-to-date gain to 3.1 percent, according to sources familiar with the hedge fund on Thursday.
Greenlight said in a letter last week that the $10 billion hedge fund has started shorting a group of momentum stocks.
"There is a clear consensus that we are witnessing our second tech bubble in 15 years," Greenlight said. "In our view, the current bubble is an echo of the previous tech bubble, but with fewer larger capitalization stocks and much less public enthusiasm."
A spokesman for Greenlight declined to comment. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
* Mallya calls news of arrest "media hype" (Updates throughout, adds background)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, April 18 (Fitch) The decision to call an early general election does not alter our UK sovereign rating assessment, which remains focused on the country's economic growth prospects and public finances, Fitch Ratings says. Prime Minister Theresa May said today that she would ask the House of Commons to pass a motion calling for an election on 8 June. This requires a two-thirds majority, which is likely after opposition Labour lead