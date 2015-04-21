BRIEF-Cbl & Associates reports Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.52
* Cbl & Associates properties reports results for first quarter 2017
NEW YORK, April 21 Bill Gross of Janus Capital Group said in a tweet on Tuesday that German 10-year bunds are 'the short of a lifetime.'
Gross added in the tweet that the investment trade is "better than the pound in 1993. Only question is Timing/ECB QE." (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Cbl & Associates properties reports results for first quarter 2017
* Manulife reports 1Q17 net income of $1,350 million and core earnings of $1,101 million, and $1 trillion in assets under management and administration