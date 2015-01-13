BRIEF-Moody's says Bank of Japan emerging as main source of affordable funding for government
NEW YORK Jan 13 DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday there is a possibility of a "true collapse" in U.S. capital expenditures and hiring if the price of oil stays at its current level.
Gundlach, who correctly predicted government bond yields would plunge in 2014, said on his annual outlook webcast that 35 percent of Standard & Poor's capital expenditures comes from the energy sector and if oil remains around the $45-plus level or drops further, capital expenditures could "fall to zero."
Brent crude approached a near six-year low on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates defended OPEC's decision not to cut output and traders wondered when a six-month-long price rout might end.
Brent has fallen as low as just above $45 a barrel, near a six-year low, having averaged $110 between 2011 and 2013. Contracts for delivery in December are above $56. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TAIPEI, May 9 Taiwan stocks broke above the key 10,000 level for the first time in two years on Tuesday as retail investors piled in behind foreign ones, but profit-taking erased most of the early gains. The 10,000-points milestone came after Taiwan's exports for April on Monday showed continued recovery for the trade-reliant economy with a surge in imports last month signaling the momentum would stay. Foreign investors remain net buyers in stocks as the Tai