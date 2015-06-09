(Adds quotes by Gundlach)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 9 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
executive of investment firm DoubleLine Capital, said on Tuesday
he still believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably not
raise interest rates this year, in part because of a lack of
wage inflation.
Gundlach, reiterating his Federal Reserve call first made in
early May, said on a client webcast that odds of a Fed rate
increase in December are less than 50 percent and under 30
percent in September.
The odds of a September interest rate hike "weirdly" have
risen, Gundlach said. "I would take the under on that ... I
think the odds of raising rates by December is less than 50
percent," he added.
Gundlach said he has been closely watching the year-on-year
change in hourly earnings in non-farm payroll figures. If the
year-on-year change exceeds 1.5 percent, Gundlach said he
believes the chances for the Fed to raise rates increases.
"If you want to talk about something that is absolutely not
going to happen, it is 1.5 percent inflation over all future
time windows," he said.
Last year, Gundlach correctly forecast that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, rather than rise as many expected, because
inflationary pressures were nonexistent and technical factors
such as aging demographics were at play.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese and Alan
Crosby)