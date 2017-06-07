(Adds Griffin comments on inflation, Glass-Steagall,
healthcare)
NEW YORK, June 7 Ken Griffin, founder and chief
executive of hedge fund firm Citadel LLC, said on Wednesday that
the run-up in the U.S. stock market was not over but that
investors should be worried about rising inflation.
"I think this business cycle has further to go. I think the
stock market is going to go with that, but what’s worrisome is,
the firepower that we have to address the next downturn is
somewhat constrained," Griffin told cable television network
CNBC.
Griffin, who is also the founder of market-maker Citadel
Securities, said he was particularly concerned given the high
degree of easy monetary policy.
“If we look at history, we’re not yet at the end of this
business cycle. What’s somewhat disturbing, though, is ...
we’re getting closer to that moment in time with yet an enormous
amount of accommodative monetary policy, which means that the
degrees of freedom to navigate the next downturn are going to be
constrained," he said.
Griffin said investors should be most concerned about rising
inflation and cited the low U.S. unemployment rate and increases
in U.S. minimum wages. The U.S. Labor Department reported last
Friday that the unemployment rate fell to a 16-year low of 4.3
percent in May.
"We need to start to worry about inflation raising its
head," Griffin said. "I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but
the complacency about inflation is really I think the one area
investors should be most worried about."
Griffin, who has said in the past that he supports breaking
up the largest U.S. banks, said he was in favor of bringing back
Glass-Steagall. The Depression-era Glass-Steagall Act separated
commercial lending from investment banking.
U.S. President Donald Trump pledged during his campaign to
restore Glass-Steagall, and Bloomberg Television reported last
month that Trump said he was actively considering breaking up
big banks.
Griffin also told CNBC that he worried about the cost of
healthcare, saying, “we need to start to change the cost
trajectory of healthcare."
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Steve
Orlofsky)