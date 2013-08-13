NEW YORK Aug 13 Former J.C. Penney
chief executive Allen Questrom said Tuesday that activist
investor William Ackman did what was right for the company's
board, CNBC reported.
Ackman, whose Pershing Square Capital Management is J.C.
Penney's largest shareholder with about 18 percent of the
company, demanded the ouster of Chairman Thomas Engibous and
interim Chief Executive Myron Ullman late last week.
Ackman has resigned from the company's board.
Questrom also said that Ronald Tysoe will be
good for the company's board, CNBC said.
J.C. Penney has said that Tysoe will serve on multiple
committees, including the finance and planning and human
resources and compensation committees.