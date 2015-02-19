(Adds outflow figures for credit strategies and European hedge
funds)
NEW YORK Feb 19 Hedge funds attracted a total
of $1.19 billion in January, bringing the industry's assets
under management to $3.033 trillion, even as long-short equity
and credit strategy funds shed assets, research firm eVestment
said on Thursday.
eVestment said in a report that the flow of investor assets
was nearly flat on a net basis in January, but there were
elevated redemptions and allocations occurring across major
strategies.
Long-short equity funds, which involve taking long positions
in stocks expected to increase in value and shorting stocks
expected to decrease in value, experienced their largest cash
outflow since December 2009, losing $7.3 billion last month,
eVestment said.
Hedge funds in fixed-income and credit strategies posted
withdrawals of $3.88 billion in January and $10.37 billion in
the last three months ended January.
"Redemption pressures from performance issues could be
expected as the universe has endured six months of negative or
flat returns," eVestment said.
Macro funds, meanwhile, experienced a return of positive
investor sentiment in January, receiving $2.5 billion in the
month.
eVestment said the trend of outflows facing the European
hedge fund industry continued into its seventh consecutive month
in January at $1.33 billion. "Redemptions came from funds across
multiple strategies, but it appears exposure to European markets
was among the main drivers of redemptions," the report said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)