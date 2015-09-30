(Adds more Icahn comments)
NEW YORK, Sept 30 Billionaire activist investor
Carl Icahn said on Wednesday he would recommend investors hold
cash given market risks and that he was "seriously considering"
buying "a lot more" shares of Apple Inc.
"I would say keep cash," Icahn told cable television network
CNBC. "You're only making 1 percent on your cash - what's
better? Making 1 percent or losing 30 percent?"
Icahn owned about 53 million shares of Apple at the end of
the second quarter, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing.
Icahn also said that diversified miner and energy producer
Freeport-McMoran Inc was an example of a "golden" buying
opportunity and that copper prices would eventually rebound.
Icahn owned an 8.8 percent stake in the company as of Sept. 22,
according to an SEC filing.
"I certainly am not thrilled with a lot of the actions that
company has taken," Icahn said. Despite his bullish view on the
company, he said average investors should be careful since its
shares could move lower.
Icahn also called liquefied natural gas company Cheniere
Energy Inc "sort of a no-brainer." A regulatory filing
on Sept. 28 showed Icahn raised his stake in Cheniere to 11.43
percent.
Icahn also reiterated that he is backing Republican
presidential candidate Donald Trump, and said that he believed
Trump could win the nomination.
"I think Trump has a shot," he said.
