(Adds details on eBay stake, Netflix performance, stakes left
unchanged in third quarter)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 14 Billionaire activist investor
Carl Icahn increased his stake in e-commerce company eBay Inc.
while booking more profits from his stake in Netflix
Inc. in the third quarter, a regulatory filing showed
on Friday.
Icahn increased his stake in eBay by 15 million shares to a
total of 45.8 million shares as of the end of September, up from
31 million at the end of June. He cut his stake in Netflix, the
streaming video company, by 353,000 shares to 1.4 million
shares, a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
showed.
Icahn's eBay stake, which represents about 3.7 percent of
the company's outstanding shares, would be worth about $2.5
billion as of Friday's closing stock price of $54.36.
EBay agreed in late September to spin off its PayPal
business next year. EBay Chief Executive John Donahoe had
resisted Icahn's calls for a PayPal split earlier this year and
led a months-long campaign to convince investors that the
company should remain intact.
Icahn's cut to his Netflix stake proved prescient. The
company's shares plunged 25 percent to $333.53 in after-hours
trading on Oct. 15 after Netflix reported fewer video streaming
subscribers than forecast in the third quarter.
Icahn, who reported a 10 percent stake in Netflix in October
2012, has periodically cashed in on that winning bet, in which
his firm acquired Netflix shares for an average price of $58. He
sold 3 million shares in October 2013 to book between $700
million and $800 million in profits.
Netflix shares closed up 1.7 percent at $386.04 on Friday.
Icahn, who reported a 6.6 percent stake in media company
Gannett Co. on Aug. 14 and an 8.48 percent stake in
Hertz Global Holdings Inc. on Sept. 9, kept those stakes
unchanged through the end of September.
His stakes in Apple Inc. and Herbalife,
were unchanged from the previous quarter. Icahn is Herbalife's
top shareholder with an 18.52 percent stake.
Icahn, who takes large stakes in companies and pushes for
management change, was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Leslie Adler)