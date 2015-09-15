(Adds additional Bass comments)

NEW YORK, Sept 15 Kyle Bass, founder of hedge fund Hayman Capital Management, told CNBC on Tuesday that Asian banks face a sustained period of increased loan losses and that global gross domestic product growth would slow more than expected as a result.

Bass said the Chinese banking sector would face losses given its rapid and aggressive growth. He cited a 400 percent increase in Chinese bank assets since 2007 amounting to $31 trillion, or 310 percent of the country's $10 trillion of GDP.

"When you run a bank expansion that aggressively that quickly, you're going to have some losses, and our assertion is that you're just entering the non-performing loans cycle in Asia," Bass said.

Bass said that other Asian countries like Malaysia were facing the same issue, and as a result investors in emerging markets should monitor the size of emerging market countries' banking systems. He said that, since emerging markets comprise 42 percent of global GDP, global GDP would slow more than people anticipate.

Bass said that, while money has flowed into emerging markets over the past decade, there was currently a "huge FX reserve drain." His comments came after fellow hedge fund manager David Tepper of Appaloosa Management, in an interview with CNBC on Sept. 10, attributed recent market volatility to reserve drawdowns from China and other emerging markets.

In reference to his firm's campaign to wipe out certain drug patents, Bass also firm was challenging "the worst patents in the system."

"We're going to fight this fight, we're well funded, and we have all the time in the world," he said.

Hayman's campaign hit a roadblock on Aug. 24 when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office declined to formally review two patents on Acorda Therapeutics Inc's flagship multiple sclerosis drug, Ampyra. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Christian Plumb)