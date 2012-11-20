LONDON Nov 20 The demand from investors to pull
money out of hedge funds neared a three-year high this month,
industry data showed, amid concerns over U.S. taxation of
wealthy individuals under President Barack Obama and lacklustre
hedge fund performance.
Hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp's forward
redemption indicator, a monthly snapshot of clients giving
notice to withdraw their cash as a percentage of its assets
under administration, measured 5.19 percent in November.
The rate compares to 3.19 percent last month and 3.44
percent in November 2011.
SS&C GlobeOp cited uncertainty in the markets and Obama's
election victory as helping propel the number of client demands
to pull money out of hedge funds to their highest November
recording since 2008 and the highest overall figure since
December 2009.
Bill Stone, chairman and chief executive of SS&C
Technologies, said fears that gains from hedge fund portfolios
could be taxed at higher rates under Obama may have driven this
month's figures.
The demand for money ahead of the holiday season is partly
responsible for the figure, and economic uncertainty is also
weighing heavily on investors, said Stone.
"You have a lot of uncertainty in the market today, and the
fiscal cliff, the changes in tax rates, the re-election of the
president in the U.S. have really given people some incentive to
try to take as many gains in 2012 as possible. People are
positioning throughout November and December," he said.
HFRX Global Hedge Fund Index shows that hedge funds gained
1.76 percent this year, which some commentators see as
disappointing.
The demand for redemptions hit a high-water mark in 2008,
with the GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator hitting 19.27
percent in the wake of the collapse of U.S investment bank
Lehman Brothers. Levels have not topped 10 percent since
September 2009.
Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry, worth
$187 billion of hedge funds under administration, is covered by
SS&C GlobeOp's data.
Looking ahead to 2013, Stone said: "I think the relative
governments around the world will come back to getting their
books somewhat in order, and as they do I think the money that
is sitting on the sidelines will come back into all kind of
markets and the hedge funds will benefit from that a lot."