By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK Nov 18 Republicans calling for smaller
government are misguided and the United States needs a fiscal
intervention, an adviser to 2016 presidential candidate Donald
Trump, said at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
New York on Wednesday.
Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist investor, who said he
talks to Trump once every week or two, said rather than shrink
the government as Republican candidates have pledged to do, the
next president should focus on economic growth.
"I hate it when they say we should have limited government,"
he said. "The government could get involved to incentivize
businesses."
Icahn said the U.S.'s number one priority should be to get
American corporations to repatriate their cash and pay an 8
percent or 10 percent tax. That revenue could be used to help
fix some of the country's crumbling infrastructure.
"Forget comprehensive tax reform," he said. "It'll never
pass."
Icahn's comments suggested a new distance between himself
and Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential
nomination. Trump refers to Icahn frequently on the campaign
trail as one of the "best people" he would bring into government
if elected. He has said he would nominate Icahn for Treasury
secretary.
"I am not going to be secretary of the Treasury under any
condition," Icahn said. "I'm no great expert on exactly what the
Treasury secretary can do."
In September, Icahn released a video titled "Danger Ahead,"
in which he endorsed Trump for president and criticized the
Federal Reserve for creating a new bubble in the corporate bond
market. He said the rich paid too little in taxes and called for
an end to the loophole that allows hedge fund managers to pay
low tax rates on their investments by classifying them as
"carried interest."
But on Wednesday, Icahn said he felt little affiliation
with Democrats or Republicans and was put off by the extreme
wings of both parties. "I'm sort of in-between right now," he
said. He declined to say if he planned to vote for Trump in the
primary elections next spring.
Icahn said he thought politicians should listen more to
experts from Wall Street and that he calls members of Congress
from both parties to offer his views on the state of U.S.
financial markets.
"With Donald, I'm happy to give him advice if he wants to
talk to me," Icahn said. "I would hope that if he did get
elected that he would call me."
Trump's spokeswoman did not respond to a request for
comment.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter)