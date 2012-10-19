* Nonprofits try pay-for-success financing in Fresno
* Health insurers to benefit by increased savings
* Prevention, a new way to reduce medical care costs
By Manuela Badawy
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The city of Fresno, Calif.,
will be the first municipality in the United States to see
whether "social impact bonds," an innovative security that
promotes a societal benefit, can be used to tackle a major
healthcare problem like asthma.
Fresno is using this new pay-for-success model, which will
reward investors providing the financing for the program, if
incidents of chronic asthma are reduced in this community where
20 percent of the city's population suffers from the ailment,
compared to 8 percent nationally, according to a California
Health Interview Survey.
In this test case, the financing is being provided by the
California Endowment, a not-for-profit that is not looking to
make money on the arrangement. But if Fresno can produce
positive results in reducing asthma rates, it might encourage
private investors to provide financing for other social impact
bonds that deal with health-related issues.
As the U.S. healthcare system stretches thin, nonprofits are
designing new methods to attend their communities' medical needs
while making these programs financially enticing to the
for-profit and private sector.
There's a need for innovative solutions because the U.S.
spends more than 15 percent of its gross domestic product, or
$2.7 trillion a year, in health care cost, and primarily in
addressing the treatment, hospitalization and medical care.
The risk, however, is on the nonprofits to prove that
savings can be achieved through this model, as well as the
effectiveness, quality of the intervention design and evaluation
methods.
This health impact bond pilot program is the first in North
America. These are not real fixed-income bonds but more like
pay-for-success contracts designed to measure social outcomes.
New York City, backed by Goldman Sachs, and the state of
Massachusetts were first in the United States to launch social
impact bonds measuring recidivism earlier this summer.
With this new pilot, however, the Impact Bond is moving into
the healthcare arena.
The test-run aims to show that with an investment in
preventive health, not only will patients' quality of life
improve, there will be fewer visits to the doctors or hospitals
and employers will be able to lower their claims costs,
potentially realizing significant savings for investors.
The California endowment is investing "hundreds of
thousands" in this pilot and will not get any money back from
the savings created, instead, all the savings will be accrued by
the insurers, just to show that the project works.
This health contract is expected to demonstrate that by
educating patients and taking action against asthma triggers at
home, insurers and employers can achieve 30 percent to 40
percent in savings per person per year on emergency visits and
other costs.
Collective Health, a nonprofit organization has joined with
Fresno's Clinica Sierra Vista, a nonprofit corporation, to work
with 1,100 asthma low-income patients throughout a one-year
period to demonstrate that by making slight changes in their
homes and behaviors, individual asthma sufferers can
exponentially improve their health and save insurers more than
$5,000 in healthcare expenses each year.
Repayment to investors is contingent upon specified social
outcomes being achieved and therefore in terms of investment
risk Social Impact Bonds are more similar to that of a
structured product or an equity investment.
Important criteria to consider whether a SIB or SIB-like
model is suitable for financing are, among others: evidence of
efficacy and savings, scale, measurable impact, and causality,
according to Erica Barbosa, program officer at the J.W.
McConnell Family Foundation in Montreal, Canada.
"Until the integrated intervention has been validated on all
those criteria, I would argue that they are at a too-early a
stage to know if the health impact bond will be a good financing
model for this intervention; there might be other more suitable
financing models," Barbosa added.
The health impact bond comes at a time when health insurers
are 15 months away from the trigger date for the implementation
of profit limitation of the Affordable Care Act, also known as
Obamacare, which will limit the profits an insurer can share
with its shareholders.
This will push insurers to find other ways to invest the
extra money, and a do-good solution would be to invest it back
into a bond that could provide them with a 3.6 percent return
once other similar projects are completed.
"The money will be used to reduce the expense associated
with the care of their patients and in turn make more money,"
said Kevin Hamilton, deputy chief of programs at Clinica Sierra
Vista Inc, in Fresno, California. "Not only that, they will
likely get to write this money off because it is going to a bond
with social impact while still making money for their
shareholders."
For this pioneer health impact bond, one large obstacle is
to bring insurers on board. Even if the insurers will be
accruing all the savings they would like to see it succeed
first.
"The biggest hurdle is that we need to prove that there are
real savings to be made," said Rick Brush, founder and chief
executive of Collective Health.
For employers such as Whirlpool, a multinational
manufacturer and marketer of major home appliances, health
impact bonds could provide "all the gain and none of the risk,"
said Susan Pavlopoulos, Senior Manager of Global Benefits for
Whirlpool Corporation based in Michigan.
Whirlpool is eyeing an asthma prevention health impact bond
for its employees either in Michigan or in Ohio.
Setting the goals and metrics at the start of the project
will determine its success with little to no risk to the
company's employees or health plan members, Pavlopoulos argued.
Asthma, as any other chronic disease, causes many emergency
room visits, hospitalizations and about $15,000 in expenses each
year for an individual.
But with this new prevention program based on data provided
by insurance companies such as Anthem Blue Cross and Health Net,
Collective Health is hoping to bring that number down to $9,870.
As this innovative healthcare investment vehicle is set to
launch its pilot, the nonprofits and the California Endowment
are betting on increased savings so to attract profit-oriented
investors, such as banks or hedge funds, for the next health
prevention bond.
"Capital is agnostic; if you promise them a return,
particularly now when there aren't a lot of great investment
opportunities, they will come in," said Anthony Iton, Senior
Vice President at The California Endowment.