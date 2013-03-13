By Conrad de Aenlle
LONG BEACH, Calif., March 13 Foreign stocks are
coveted for the superior growth and value they can offer.
Investors have turned to them lately for higher income, too.
Dividend yields can be a percentage point or two greater in
overseas markets, making them especially fertile destinations at
a time when income-hungry investors need every percentage point
they can get.
The Standard & Poor's 500-Stock Index yields about 2
percent, near 60-year lows. Yet if investors venture farther
afield, they will achieve yields of about 3 percent on the MSCI
Europe Index and 4 percent on the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan
Index.
Money managers find the higher yields particularly appealing
because they often go hand in hand with greater financial
strength and more reasonable prices. The recent outperformance
of U.S. stocks helps to account both for their comparatively
meager yields and expensive valuations, said Alex Robins, an
international equity manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.
"There are a lot of parallels" between foreign and American
high-yield stocks, Robins said. "(Companies) have huge amounts
of cash on their balance sheets, strong profitability and low
debt relative to their history. The big difference is that
companies outside the U.S. are more attractively valued."
The yield discrepancy is easy to spot when comparing
multinational companies within the same industry, said Alex
Crooke, director of global equity income at Henderson Global
Investors. Despite having a similar business profile, a foreign
company is likely to yield more than an American one, Robins
said, so "investors get higher yields without taking inherently
more risk."
Crooke suggests various reasons for the discrepancy. The
dominant investors overseas - the ones local companies must
please - tend to be corporate and public pension funds that
"demand bond-like returns" and place a greater emphasis on
income. Mutual funds and 401(k) plans that dominate in the
United States focus more on capital growth.
Asian companies use dividends to convey an image of steady,
disciplined stewardship.
"They're generating a lot of cash, they're very profitable,
and there's an increasing understanding that investors want to
see some of it," said David Ruff, co-manager of the Forward
International Dividend Fund. "Showing earnings on a piece of
paper is one thing; showing cold, hard cash is something else.
If you want to gain investors' confidence, show them that
dividend and they'll be much less reticent to invest in your
company."
One of his Asian holdings is Telekomunikasi Indonesia
, which recently sported a hefty 6 percent yield. The
phone service provider is adding 4 million customers a month,
Ruff said, and the still-limited use of smartphones in Indonesia
should keep growth prospects strong.
Telekom Indonesia's stock has a U.S. listing, as do all
foreign companies mentioned here. Most trade as American
depositary receipts, bundles of shares priced in dollars. ADRs,
like all international stocks, are susceptible to currency
movements, a potential shortcoming of investing overseas that
fund managers highlight.
Robins recommends several Asian companies, including the
Japanese electronic equipment maker Canon Inc, which
recently yielded 4.3 percent; Japan Tobacco Inc,
which offered 2.4 percent, and Singapore Telecommunications Ltd
, 3.9 percent.
Australian mining concern BHP Billiton Ltd appeals
to Robert Shearer, manager of the BlackRock Equity Dividend
Fund. He likes its 3.1 percent yield and sees BHP as a
beneficiary of rebounding global growth due to its exposure to
higher commodity prices and proximity to China, a large consumer
of industrial metals.
Natural resources also figure in Shearer's preference for
two Canadian banks that yield close to 4 percent,
Toronto-Dominion Bank and Bank of Nova Scotia.
Canada's oil and mineral wealth left its banks comparatively
healthy after the financial crisis, keeping dividends up, he
explained.
If Asian companies are worried that foreign investors might
find them insufficiently mature, in Europe the concern is that
they're about to go out of business. With economic conditions
there running from listless to moribund, companies have less
growth to finance, so healthy ones are more likely to pay
special dividends, artificially inflating yields.
Dividend cuts are a big risk for investors who own
struggling companies. And because stocks often tank and yields
are calculated from payments over the prior 12 months, before
the cuts have taken full effect, yields likewise can appear
high.
"Europe has been the poster child for what's wrong with
dividend investing," Ruff said. "You don't want to fall into the
trap of looking at dividends only. They have to be sustainable."
He noted that the payout of France Telecom SA "has been
cut over 40 percent, and it's probably going to be cut again."
The company's U.S.-listed stock has lost more than half its
value in the last two years.
Ruff would rather own companies with yields that are
moderate but growing, such as Syngenta AG, a Swiss
agribusiness concern yielding 2 percent. Other favorites include
the British media company WPP Plc, with a 3.6 percent
yield, and Lottomatica Group SpA, an Italian provider
of gambling technology that he calls a "triple play" for its 3.9
percent yield, healthy dividend growth and potential for price
appreciation.
Crooke's choices in Europe include the German industrial
conglomerate Siemens AG and two drugmakers, Novartis AG
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, which recently yielded 3.6
percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.
If you're looking for strong, steady dividend payments, the
pharmaceutical sector "won't disappoint you," he said, calling
those two "quite good defensive holdings with some growth."