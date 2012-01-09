Jan 9 For years, one of the more bankable
phenomena in finance has been the January effect.
The premise is simple: Institutions and traders sell off
stocks the end of the year for tax reasons and portfolio
dressing. Then they start buying again in January, often
favoring small companies, also known as "small caps."
With myriad signs that the U.S. economy is in recovery,
this may be another good year for the January effect. Even if
it isn't - and I refuse to make predictions for short-term
traders - it would be a good idea to add bargain-priced small
caps to your core portfolio through index mutual funds or
exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
While there's certainly some controversy about whether the
January effect is legitimate since its "discovery" in 1942,
there are behavioral reasons why it may exist. Many investors
like to clear out their deadwood by the end of the year and
start afresh in January.
Instead of adopting new resolutions, they buy stocks.
That's one theory, anyway. Since 1991, the average January
return on the S&P 500 Index has been 6.7 percent.
Another view is that after a holiday respite, investors are
looking for new, profitable ideas. Since last year's stock
market, as measured by the S&P 500, was virtually flat, it's
understandable that investors are hoping for a change of pace
and a robust January may set the tone for the rest of the
year.
JANUARY EFFECT HARBINGER
Since institutions, which dominate the market, migrate from
category to category like sheep in a field, they may shift from
once-favored stocks - such as large companies - and move into
small caps. Is this happening now?
In just one ETF - the iShares Trust Russell 3000 -
we get a snapshot of what may be happening. In just the first
day of trading this year, the fund shot up 2 percent.
Is this a harbinger of things to come? It's impossible to
say, but it's plausible to think that small-caps may be the
leading edge of winning category this year.
Similar results were posted by the Schwab Small-Cap ETF . For the week, the stock market was up about 1
percent, tugged at both ends by upbeat employment and
continuing euro zone angst.
Overall, there's a hint of optimism in economic news in
2012 that was reflected in widespread market gains. U.S.
manufacturing and homebuilding have perked up and job creation
is on the rise.
PLAYING THE EFFECT
If there's a prolonged economic and sustained rebound afoot
that favors most stocks, here are some ETFs to consider as
long-term holdings:
* Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF . Following a basket
of more than 1,000 small companies, this is a good, low-cost
way to sample this category.
* SPDR S&P 600 Small-Cap Value . Like the Vanguard
fund, this ETF tracks an index of small companies, only with an
emphasis on bargain-priced stocks.
Don't make the mistake of getting into these funds and
bailing at the first sign of trouble. The last few years have
not been kind to small caps in general and we're certainly not
free and clear of any potential economic potholes. And one week
doesn't foretell what will happen the rest of the year. That
trap ensnares a lot of investors. Past returns don't guarantee
future profits.
You should plan for the kind of future you can control. Hew
to an investment policy statement - draw one up that states
your personal financial goals - instead of trading based on
short-term moves. If you make only one resolution this year,
that's a solid one.
---
The author is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed
are his own.