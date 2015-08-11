NEW YORK Aug 11 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, posted cash withdrawals of $2.4 million in July, the third consecutive month of outflows for the portfolio, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.

Total assets in the fund were $1.47 billion at the end of July, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)