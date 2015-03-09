NEW YORK, March 9 Investors pulled $18.5 million from Bill Gross's Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund last month, the first such cash withdrawal since taking over the portfolio in October, Morningstar said on Monday.

Gross, who built Pimco into one of the largest investment firms in the world, resigned from there on Sept. 26 to join Janus Capital Group Inc.

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)