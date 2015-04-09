BRIEF-Jaiz Bank reports Q1 operating profit of 203.7 mln naira
* Q1 operating profit of 203.7 million naira versus 73.8 million naira year ago
NEW YORK, April 9 Investors poured $10.2 million into Bill Gross's Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund in March, reversing cash withdrawals from the previous month, Morningstar said on Thursday.
Gross, who built Pimco into one of the largest investment firms in the world, resigned from there on Sept. 26 to join Janus Capital Group Inc. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo Vita's (ISV) and Poste Vita's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings and Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's recent downgrade of Italy's Long-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' an