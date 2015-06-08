BRIEF-Western Union reports Q1 revenue $1.3 billion
* Western Union Co says Q1 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) revenues were flat, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis
June 8 Bill Gross' Janus Global Unconstrained Bond posted net outflows of $11.7 million in May, according to data from Morningstar on Monday.
Total assets in the fund at the end of May were $1.5 billion, Morningstar added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)
TORONTO/OTTAWA, May 2 The funding crisis at mortgage lender Home Capital may spark a welcome cooling in Canada's housing market and take pressure off policymakers confounded by the hot market - as long as the crisis does not turn into contagion, analysts said on Tuesday.