By Jonathan Stempel and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
NEW YORK Nov 17 Marc Lasry, chief executive
officer of distressed investing specialist Avenue Capital Group,
said energy debt offers a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" after
plunges in oil and other commodity prices left many companies
overleveraged.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
New York on Tuesday, Lasry said the amount of distressed debt in
energy had grown this year to between roughly $250 billion and
$300 billion from $100 billion.
He said that offers opportunities for patient investors not
bent on making a quick buck.
"Energy today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said
Lasry. "Either you will get paid off, or you will become the new
equity of these companies, but you need the luxury of time. You
need to be able to wait two or three or four years."
Lasry oversees $13.2 billion at New York-based Avenue. He
also became co-owner of the National Basketball Association's
Milwaukee Bucks last year.
Avenue is among a handful of firms that have raised money in
recent months for a dedicated energy fund.
Lasry closed the Avenue Energy Opportunities Fund LP in July
after raising $1.3 billion, only to see the market become more
distressed. Senior secured debt that was once available for 75
cents on the dollar now fetches 40 cents to 50 cents, he said.
"The whole market is oversold, and we're trying to take
advantage," Lasry said.
He said the new fund has been investing 5 percent to 10
percent of its assets each month, biding its time as prices
across the sector move further downward.
Lasry acknowledged that the fund lost money in its first few
months but added that it has investor money locked up for
roughly seven years so there is no hurry to sell.
For other investment firms, primarily mutual funds that must
return investor capital on demand and hedge funds that promise
to return it more quickly, recent heavy losses have become a
problem, forcing some investors to resort to hasty selling at
inopportune times, Lasry said.
The oil slump will hurt exploration and production
companies, he said, but prices "will always come back. The
question is, does it take six months or does it take three
years?"
Lasry said Avenue was also raising money for a new fund that
will invest in Europe with a focus on banks in Great Britain,
Germany, Switzerland and Nordic countries.
