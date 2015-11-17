* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
NEW YORK Nov 17 Marc Lasry, the chief executive
of distressed investing specialist Avenue Capital Group, says
investing in energy debt offers a "once-in-a-lifetime
opportunity," after plunges in oil and other commodity prices
left many companies overleveraged.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
New York on Tuesday, Lasry said the amount of distressed debt in
energy has grown to between roughly $250 billion and $300
billion from $100 billion at the start of 2015. He said that
offered opportunities for patient investors not bent on making a
quick buck.
"Energy today is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said
Lasry, who oversees $13.2 billion at New York-based Avenue.
"Either you will get paid off, or you will become the new equity
of these companies, but you need the luxury of time. You need to
be able to wait two or three or four years."
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)