By Lawrence Delevingne
Nov 17 Avenue Capital Group continues to buy
municipal bonds from Puerto Rico, believing it would be
difficult to lose money on the already distressed securities,
its co-founder said on Tuesday.
"You're able to buy that debt today at huge discounts when I
think the news has already been priced in," Marc Lasry said at
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York.
Avenue, which manages about $13 billion and is best known
for investing in relatively risky loans of troubled companies
and governments, is one of many private investment firms and
hedge funds attempting to make money on the debt of the
economically troubled island.
Puerto Rico defaulted on part of its obligations in August
and has been trying to bring creditors to the table to agree to
reductions on their debt. Funds could make large profits or
losses depending on the price at which they bought into the debt
and the ultimate level at which deals are struck.
Lasry did not specify details on the muni bonds Avenue is
buying.
As of October, the firm owned Government Development Bank
bonds and was part of group of creditors whose restructuring
talks with the government failed, according to people familiar
with the situation at the time.
"It's hard to get hurt now in Puerto Rico," Lasry said.
"It's more of a timing risk. Could someone come in and play
massive hardball? Yes, but that would sort of prolong the
process. You can game-theory Puerto Rico."
That game-theory includes understanding what options the
government has and at what price creditors would cut a deal,
Lasry said.
"The information is out there," he said. "I think how it
gets resolved - the negotiation and the process and the games
that people play - I think I know all the different things they
can do."
