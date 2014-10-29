NEW YORK Oct 29 Argentina's ongoing debt
worries and soaring inflation might be scaring some investors
away, but those very factors make the South American country
appealing, Mark Yusko, head of the $4 billion Morgan Creek
Capital Management, said on Wednesday.
"It's so messed up," he said, speaking at a Reuters summit.
"I love messed up."
Argentina has recently made headlines for a debt default and
its worrisome economy, not for being an investor darling.
The country defaulted in July after refusing to honor court
orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to U.S. hedge funds
suing for full payment on bonds following its earlier 2002
default.
Because of that controversy, he said, Argentinian bonds are
"one of the best investments on the planet right now."
Inflation has also been a nagging worry in Argentina,
surging toward an estimated 40 percent this year. A black market
for scarce dollars has thrived.
But those are the very factors that draw Yusko to Argentina,
he said. Unlike some countries with steadier economies, he said,
upside remains for the country.
"It's just stupid cheap," he said, adding that Morgan Creek
has exposure to Argentina through energy company YPF,
Banco Macro and Pampa Energia.
Under President Cristina Fernandez, who was first elected in
2007, protectionist trade policies, currency controls and heavy
regulation of the country's grains sector have helped put
Argentina at odds with international markets.
But Fernandez is barred from serving another consecutive
term - and whoever succeeds her "is going to be better than
her," Yusko said.
Morgan Creek also scooped up the iShares MSCI Brazil Capped
ETF on Monday, as shares in Brazil plunged on the Sunday
re-election of leftist Dilma Rousseff, who has fueled investor
worries about state intervention.
"We bought the open on Monday after the Dilma dump," he
said, when Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index sank
almost 3 percent.
Brazilian oil company Petrobras also faces
ongoing worries as slipping oil prices eat away at potential
profits in tapping offshore subsalt oil reservoirs, which will
be expensive to develop because of their difficult location.
In contrast, he said, Mexico's energy sector now holds more
potential.
President Enrique Pena Nieto signed an energy overhaul into
law in August, an effort to stem a decade-long slide in crude
oil production and replicate the success of earlier sector
openings in Colombia and Brazil.
It's a "huge opportunity if Nieto gets this right," Yusko
added.
