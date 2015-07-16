July 16 Bond veteran Dan Fuss, vice chairman of investment firm Loomis Sayles, said on Thursday that it was still highly likely the Federal Reserve could delay raising rates until early next year.

Fuss spoke a day after Fed Chair Janet Yellen reinforced market expectations that the Fed was preparing to raise U.S. interest rates this year, possibly as soon as September.

On Wednesday, the top U.S. central banker said in testimony prepared for Congress that the Fed remains poised for a rate hike, with labor markets expected to steadily improve and turmoil abroad unlikely to knock the U.S. economy off track.

