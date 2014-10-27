NEW YORK Oct 27 Most pension funds and other
institutional investors worldwide expect to meet their five-year
investment goals and are increasingly confident they can get
there using traditional stocks and bonds, a survey showed on
Monday.
Among those surveyed, 91 percent of institutional investors
said they expected to hit their targets in five years, up from
65 percent in 2012, according to the 2014 Pyramis Global
Institutional Investor Survey.
The survey also showed that institutions globally are
embracing stocks and bonds, while alternatives such as hedge
funds are losing their luster for U.S. investors. The confidence
in stocks and bonds came even as market volatility remained the
top concern for institutions, with 22 percent citing it as such.
Many view alternatives as favorable in a volatile market on
the premise they offer returns that are "uncorrelated" to
traditional stock and bond markets.
The survey covered 811 institutional investors in 22
countries overseeing more than $9 trillion in assets.
Institutional investors "are looking for more simplicity,
and they're finding that they're able to generate the types of
returns that they need for their plan participants with this
more traditional asset allocation," said Pam Holding, chief
investment officer at Pyramis.
The greatest percentage of U.S. respondents, 44 percent,
said alternatives such as hedge funds were not worth the fees.
The Pyramis findings come after Calpers, the largest U.S.
pension fund, said in September it would pull out all of the $4
billion it had invested in hedge funds because they were too
costly and complicated.
Faith in stocks and bonds was strong enough that 43 percent
of global respondents said they would increase their stock
exposure if equity markets plunged 20 percent or more. A
dominant portion of respondents, 25 percent, said a traditional
mix of stocks and bonds would prevail in the next 10 years.
While a spike in interest rates was viewed as the top risk
for 23 percent of global respondents, 30 percent said they would
maintain the same exposure to bonds if rates rose 1 percent or
more, but would further diversify their bond investments.
Worries about a correction in stock markets worldwide and a
spike in U.S. interest rates have loomed over financial markets
this year. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest
rates from rock-bottom levels next year.
The survey also showed that current funded status was the
top concern among U.S. institutions in particular, and 51
percent of the U.S. respondents expect volatility and the
frequency of financial crashes and market bubbles to stay the
same.
Asset manager Pyramis conducts the survey of institutional
investors once every two years. The survey included 281
private-sector pensions, 173 public pensions and 126 financial
institutions.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)