Nov 17 Gregory Peters, who helps manage more
than $565 billion of assets at Prudential Fixed Income,
on Tuesday assigned an 80 percent chance the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise benchmark interest rates in December, and
faulted the central bank for not having done so in September.
Speaking at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in
New York, Peters said the Fed made a "policy mistake" by teasing
investors about a rate hike without implementing one, though its
members' subsequent public statements may have been intended to
help markets price in an eventual increase.
"That overhang is more detrimental," he said, referring to
the unfulfilled threat of going through with a rate hike. "It's
like being a kid: When you're constantly being threatened, the
punishment ultimately doesn't work that well."
