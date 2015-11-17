* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
By Jonathan Stempel and Ross Kerber
NEW YORK Nov 17 Gregory Peters, who helps
manage more than $565 billion of assets at Prudential Fixed
Income, said he is favoring investment-grade financial
sector bonds and higher-quality junk bonds, as the Federal
Reserve prepares to end its long tease of the markets and raise
benchmark interest rates.
Speaking on Tuesday at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit in New York, Peters said a rising rate cycle "is when you
want to start buying bonds," and said he feels "really good
about fixed income over the slightly longer term."
Peters, a senior investment officer who runs the Prudential
Total Return Bond Fund, forecast at last year's Summit
that the Fed might wait until late this year or even 2016 to
raise rates for the first time since June 2006.
He now sees an 80 percent chance of a December rate hike,
after the central bank made a "policy mistake" by doing nothing
in September. Peters said subsequent statements by Fed officials
may have been intended to help markets price in an eventual
hike, even as small as 0.25 percentage point.
"That overhang is more detrimental," he said, referring to
the unfulfilled threat of raising rates. "It's like being a kid:
When you're constantly being threatened, the punishment
ultimately doesn't work that well."
Peters has been emphasizing bonds from different parts of
the credit spectrum, in a sort of barbell strategy, combining
higher- and lower-risk assets.
He said he likes banks such as Citigroup Inc and
Barclays Plc, sometimes dropping down the capital
structure to buy preferred securities for their extra yield.
Peters also favors short-term, "double-B" rated bonds,
saying some junk-rated companies are "paradoxically" managing
themselves more conservatively than their investment-grade
counterparts, especially in the industrial sector.
"Spreads have moved on the investment-grade side in a
meaningful way," he said. "At the same time, leverage is the
highest I've ever seen going into a down cycle. So I really
worry about what happens to these companies with the stock of
debt growing so meaningfully."
Peters also said he is "quite negative" on energy companies,
which have suffered from excess debt and capacity, and falling
oil prices that he said could fall to $35 a barrel in 2016 from
about $41 now, and more than $100 as recently as July 2014.
"There's no catalyst to move them higher," he said. "A lot
of these companies are not going to go away gracefully
necessarily, and so the capacity kind of remains high as well. I
think this is a longer-term problem."
On the other hand, Peters said he remained "very positive"
on structured securities, including high-quality collateralized
loan obligations.
The economy, Peters said, should weather a rate hike, if
there is one.
"It's not like 25 basis points is going to disallow
(consumers) from getting a cheap mortgage," he said. "It's rare
that you see us entering a recession without consumer confidence
rolling over first, and we're not even close to that."
Peters nonetheless said the Fed has appeared "wishy-washy"
about its commitment to raising rates and can use December's
meeting to make its intentions, including for 2016, clear.
"I worry about them more trying to convince the market it's
going to hike, and then they don't," he said.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Ross Kerber in New York
