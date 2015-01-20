(Adds Worah as one of three managers on Pimco's flagship fund)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 20 Pacific Investment Management
Co said on Tuesday it has placed an overweight position on
global equities, particularly European and Japanese equities,
and is underweight on global government bonds and other
securities that reflect interest rate exposure.
U.S. equities, following double-digit gains in the S&P 500
last year, are "fairly valued," Pimco said in its 2015 Asset
Allocation Outlook report, adding that it expects stocks in
Europe and Japan to outperform the United States.
Overall, Pimco said investors may need to brace for another
challenging year due to uneven global economic growth and high
valuations.
Mihir Worah, chief investment officer of asset allocation
and real return for Pimco, said valuations in European and
Japanese equities "are more attractive, their central banks are
easing and there is potential for upside surprises in earnings
growth."
Worah said key risks to this view are the effectiveness of
the Bank of Japan's policy and the ability of the European
Central Bank to deliver versus what are now high market
expectations.
Pimco said its emphasis in 2015 will be on exploiting
relative value opportunities across asset classes rather than
"bold 'beta bets' that have been sufficient over the past few
years."
On spread products, Pimco recommends that investors
selectively choose individual credits in non-agency
mortgage-backed securities, investment grade bonds, high yield
"junk" bonds and emerging markets credits "where attractive
spreads can offer diversified sources of portfolio carry, with
careful credit analysis helping to identify strong credits and
avoid defaults," Worah said.
Economic growth in the United States should pick up to
levels of around 3 percent, Worah said. Pimco said what is
probably not yet fully reflected by the rate markets is the view
that the U.S. economy is likely to grow at a robust 3 percent
rate in 2015, the output gap will continue to shrink and the
Federal Reserve is likely to start hiking.
"This means we expect to have an underweight to global rates
over the cyclical horizon relative to what a well-diversified
portfolio would normally have," he said.
Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, a unit of Allianz SE
, reported late Friday that it had $1.68 trillion in
assets under management as of Dec. 31, down from $1.87 trillion
as of Sept. 30.
Worah is one of three managers on the Pimco Total Return
Fund, the world's largest bond fund, and manager of the Pimco
Global Multi-Asset Fund.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen, Leslie
Adler and Diane Craft)