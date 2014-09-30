NEW YORK, Sept 30 Pimco intends to expand its
equities business and there will be no difference in the firm's
portfolio management since the departure of former chief
investment officer Bill Gross, two top Pimco executives said
Tuesday.
Pimco plans to "absolutely grow" its equities business,
chief executive officer Doug Hodge told CNBC. There will also be
"no difference" in the way money is managed now compared to when
Gross was still at Pimco, group chief investment officer Dan
Ivascyn told the cable television network.
"At least for the coming weeks and even the next couple of
months, expect us to be very comfortable and only make
incremental change across most client accounts," Ivascyn said.
Bill Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit
Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc last
Friday, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge
investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago. [ID:
nL2N0RR0PM]
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Diane Craft)