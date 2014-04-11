By Jennifer Ablan
April 11
April 11 Mohamed El-Erian, former CEO of Pimco,
has been unwilling to respond to criticism from the bond
investment firm's chief investment officer Bill Gross because of
a strict non-disclosure agreement he made with Pimco, according
to two sources familiar with his thinking.
Pimco shocked investors in January when it announced that
El-Erian was leaving the firm. He had been groomed to be
successor to Gross, who is known as 'The Bond King' and who
oversees nearly $2 trillion of assets.
Gross said this week that the departure came as a complete
surprise and El-Erian still hasn't explained why. "He hasn't
spoken up, and that's a mystery to us and quite frankly an
extreme disappointment," Gross told Bloomberg TV in remarks
broadcast on Thursday. "He simply said that he wasn't the man to
take the company forward. And he constantly repeated that
without explaining it."
"I thought I knew him better," added Gross, who turns 70 on
Sunday.
The sources close to El-Erian said that it shouldn't be a
mystery to Gross as to why El-Erian, who was also co-chief
investment officer of Pimco until he left the firm in March,
hadn't commented publicly on the reasons for his resignation.
If he breached the NDA, which ends in May, El-Erian could
put any compensation package he received on his departure in
jeopardy and potentially open him up to a lawsuit from Pimco,
they said.
Gross insisted on the non-disclosure pact before El-Erian's
departure, these sources added.
His comments about El-Erian's departure were the latest
episode in a soap opera-style public falling-out between the two
executives that has been playing out in the media in the past
few weeks.
Newport Beach, California-based Pimco did not return phone
and email messages seeking comment on whether it may be prepared
to lift the NDA's provisions.
El-Erian declined to comment for this story. Gross could not
be immediately reached for comment.
Gross, who had shared the title of co-chief investment
officer with El-Erian, became the sole CIO after his partner's
departure.
El-Erian retains a role at Allianz, the German
insurer that owns Pimco, as its chief economic adviser. That is
a part-time role.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Martin Howell)