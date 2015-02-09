(Adds quote from head of Lipper Americas Research, background
on withdrawals; byline)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 9 The Pimco Emerging Local Bond
Fund posted $5 million in inflows for January,
reversing the net withdrawals seen in the last few months of
2014, but outflows at other Pimco emerging market bond funds
continued, albeit at a slower pace, according to Morningstar
data provided on Monday.
Investors pulled $554 million in December and $312 million
the previous month from the $8.65 billion Pimco Emerging Local
Bond Fund, which invests primarily in local currency government
bonds, Morningstar said. At the end of January 2014, assets
under management stood at $10.73 billion.
"We saw a clear drop in investor fears about emerging
markets in January, according to their flows activity," said
Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, a Thomson
Reuters research unit.
Pimco's emerging market funds have suffered from ill-timed
investment bets in Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and Venezuela along
with the ongoing flight by investors from emerging markets. They
have also been hurt by a management shakeup following the
dramatic departures of Pimco co-founder Bill Gross and Chief
Executive Officer Mohamed El-Erian. [ID: nL2N0NT0XP]
The Pimco Emerging Markets Bond Fund, which
focuses on external-currency debt denominated in U.S. dollars,
posted $163 million in outflows for January, down from $459
million in December and $562 million in November, Morningstar
added. The fund's assets under management stood at around $2.49
billion as of January, down from $5.93 billion as of January
2014, Morningstar data show.
The Pimco Emerging Markets Corporate Bond Fund,
which invests in fixed income securities issued by corporations
in emerging markets, posted $79 million in withdrawals for
January, with assets under management now at $350 million,
Morningstar said. At the end of January 2014, assets under
management stood at $1.31 billion, according to Morningstar.
Lipper's Tjornehoj said the Pimco Emerging Markets Corporate
Bond Fund "still can't catch a break as it's now shed over $1
billion in assets due to outflows over the past eight months."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Peter Galloway)