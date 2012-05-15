By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Pacific Investment Management
Co., which manages the world's largest bond fund, sees a high
probability that the euro zone "will evolve into a smaller and
less imperfect entity."
"Simply put, the status quo is no longer an option for
Europe over the three- to five-year horizon," PIMCO Chief
Executive Officer Mohamed El-Erian wrote in a report outlining
the Newport Beach, California-based company's medium-term
economic outlook. "The higher probability outcome is that the
eurozone will evolve into a smaller and less imperfect entity -
namely, a closer political union of countries with more similar
conditions."
El-Erian said PIMCO believes that the smaller union would
likely include the big four - France, Germany, Italy and Spain -
which, together with other remaining members, would be
underpinned by "much stronger regional coordination and
financing mechanisms."
El-Erian, who also shares the title of co-chief investment
officer with Bill Gross, helping to oversee more than $1.77
trillion in assets, said PIMCO recommends exposure in real
assets and high-quality stocks in light of an increasingly
volatile global economy in the next three to five years.
Real assets typically are physical assets - gold or land,
for example - or specific assets such as patents. In his report,
El-Erian did not define the type of real assets that PIMCO
recommends.
PIMCO also predicts the Federal Reserve will maintain
"financial repression" and that emerging economies will grow
more rapidly than the United States and Europe.
El-Erian said that the evolution into a smaller and less
imperfect zone - as leaders need to do in order to save their
important and historical European project, and avoid a major
disruption to the global economy - is "expensive and uncertain."
He added that the process requires a lot of proper
coordination, a more balanced policy mix, stronger financial
circuit breakers, less vulnerable banks, and "quite a bit of
luck, too."
El-Erian added that "it could even take a major
fragmentation scare to force political leaders to act in a
sustained manner."
NO LONGER 'EMERGING'
He said "emerging" economies will grow about 5 percent each
year while advanced economies will grow about 1 percent each
year. Both estimates are a whole percentage point less than last
year's estimates.
Inflationary pressures will build, El-Erian added,
especially in response to labor market problems in advanced
economies and drawn-out accommodative monetary policies from
central banks.
As an investing approach, El-Erian said to seek stocks and
corporate bonds from companies that have ample cash and
"exposure to growth areas," high-quality government bonds that
are supported by "credible central bank policies" and real
assets.
Regarding currencies, El-Erian said the U.S. dollar should
"continue to be the main recipient of flight-to-quality
capital."