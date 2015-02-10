By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 10 Pimco said on Tuesday that
it has hired Joachim Fels, formerly managing director and chief
economist at Morgan Stanley, as the world's biggest bond manager
continues to bolster its ranks after a leadership shake-up over
the last year.
Fels will join as a managing director and global economic
advisor, the Newport Beach, Calif.-headquartered Pacific
Investment Management Co said in a statement.
He will be based in Newport Beach, reporting to Daniel
Ivascyn, Pimco's group chief investment officer.
Ivascyn said in a statement: "Joachim is a highly regarded
global economic expert who will bring tremendous insights and
make significant contributions to Pimco's investment process."
During his 19 years with Morgan Stanley, Fels also held
positions including chief international economist, chief global
fixed income economist and co-head of European economics.
Over the past year, Pimco, which saw $150 billion of cash
withdrawals from Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds, has made
some notable hires after management turmoil spooked investors,
including the shock resignation of Bill Gross in September from
the company he helped co-found. Gross' exit came only eight
months after his top deputy, Mohamed El-Erian, quit amid
acrimony.
Some of Pimco's big hires over the last year include Marc
Seidner, who re-joined the firm as chief investment officer of
non-traditional strategies; Nobel laureate
economist professor Michael Spence, a consultant to the firm on
macroeconomic and global policy issues; Gene Sperling, a former
principal economic advisor to Presidents Clinton and Obama, who
is a consultant on U.S. economic policy issues; and
Geraldine Sundstrom, a managing director and portfolio
manager in Pimco's asset allocation business, who joined the
firm this week.
Pimco, a unit of German insurer Allianz SE, had
$1.68 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2014.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gaffen and Nick
Zieminski)