By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 7 Bond giant Pimco rolled out on
Thursday the Pimco Capital Securities and Financials Fund, which
will invest in capital securities, including subordinated bonds,
preferred shares and contingent capital instruments issued by
financial institutions globally.
Philippe Bodereau, managing director and portfolio manager
based in London, and Yuri Garbuzov, executive vice president and
portfolio manager based in Newport Beach, California, will
manage the fund.
The fund follows the launch of a similar European fund that
has raised over $5 billion, said Pimco, which oversaw $1.59
trillion as of March 31.
The strategy focuses on bottom-up security selection across
banks' capital structures and around the globe, guided by a team
of eight bank and financial credit research analysts and 10
specialist portfolio managers. It also relies on Pimco's macro
analysis to identify regional investment opportunities and
manage downside risks.
Pimco said the firm believes there are compelling
opportunities in bank securities that sit lower in the capital
structure due to the multi-year deleveraging in the U.S. and
European banking sectors and the stricter capital requirements
imposed by regulators on large global financial institutions.
"The banking sector's strong and improving credit
fundamentals and the compelling absolute and relative valuations
of bank hybrids should result in attractive long-term total
returns for our clients," Bodereau said. "This strategy offers
potentially higher risk-adjusted returns than equities and
high-yield debt by capitalizing on opportunities created by
relative value dislocations in the U.S. and in Europe."
Institutional shares of the PIMCO Capital Securities and
Financials Fund trade under the ticker symbol PFINX.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Peter Galloway and
Meredith Mazzilli)