By Jennifer Ablan
June 5 Bill Gross, manager of the world's
largest bond fund at Pimco, said Thursday the firm believes the
'new neutral' inflation-adjusted federal funds rate will be
close to 0 percent as opposed to 2-3 percent in prior decades.
"If 'The New Neutral' rates stay low, it supports current
prices of financial assets," Gross said in his latest investment
letter. "They would appear to be less bubbly."
Pacific Investment Management Co, which manages $1.94
trillion in assets, introduced its new-neutral outlook in May.
New Neutral suggests the global economy is transforming from a
post-financial crisis recovery period called the New Normal in
2009, toward stability characterized by modest economic growth
over the next three-to-five years.
"Commonsensically it seems to me that the more finance-based
and highly levered an economy is, the lower and lower real yield
levels must be in order to prevent a Lehman-like earthquake,"
Gross said in Thursday's letter to clients. The collapse of Wall
Street firm Lehman Brothers in 2008 sent the financial crisis
into high gear.
"If the price of money is the basis for an economy's
prosperity - and it is increasingly so in developed global
economies - then central banks must lower the cost of money to
maintain that prosperity - and keep it low."
With economies expanding more slowly than before the
financial crisis, central banks all around the world are likely
to keep key interest rates low, cushioning lending rates from a
sharp rise.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank cut interest rates to
record lows, imposing negative rates on its overnight depositors
to cajole banks into lending more and to fight off the risk of
deflation. In the United States, the fed funds rate is anchored
near zero, with many economists expecting it to begin rising in
mid-2015.
But Gross suggested yields will be dictated by how high the
Fed eventually hikes rates and that the New Neutral suggests
that "the real policy rates will be frigidly low for an extended
period of time." Consequently, yields across the credit markets
may stop at a lower point than in past rate cycles.
As of April 30, Gross' Pimco Total Return Fund, which has
$229 billion in assets, held 41 percent of them in U.S.
government-related securities, 19 percent in mortgage assets and
12 percent in U.S. credit.
Gross, who has used his investment letters as a platform for
his views on life, said on Thursday that our modern age is
becoming more virtual than physical, "which I find increasingly
depressing if only because I've failed to keep pace. I don't
even own a cellphone."
He said: "My view is that there is time stored in that
cellphone but its vintage may be somewhat sour, as compared to
the sweetness of the here and now. The most unfortunate aspect
of this new virtual reality stored deep within "inner space" is
that more and more people, especially young people, are evolving
to believe that these experiences are 'natural.'"
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick
Zieminski and Richard Chang)