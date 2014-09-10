NEW YORK, Sept 10 The Pimco Total Return Fund, overseen by Bill Gross, decreased its U.S. government-related holdings for a third straight month in August to 41 percent from 45 percent in July, Pimco's website said on Wednesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund left its mortgage holdings in August at 20 percent, but down from 22 percent in June, Pimco added.

Pimco Total Return Fund's money market and net cash equivalents exposure stood at negative 1 percent in August, from negative 8 percent in July, the Newport Beach, California bond firm said.

Meanwhile, the Pimco Total Return Fund's U.S. credit holdings were increased slightly to 13 percent in August from 12 percent the previous month, Pimco added. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)