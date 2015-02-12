By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 12 The Pimco Total Return Fund,
the world's largest bond fund, has moved its exposure into
longer maturing fixed-income securities, reflecting the belief
that the Federal Reserve will be slow to raise interest rates,
one of the fund's co-managers said.
"We have moved our yield curve exposure out of what we think
is the significantly overpriced front end and focused our
exposure in seven- to 10-year maturities, Scott Mather said in
his latest research note.
Mather, also chief investment officer of U.S. Core
Strategies at Pacific Investment Management Co, added that
certain sectors are undervalued including inflation-linked
securities.
"In the TIPS (Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities)
market, for example, 10-year breakeven inflation has been priced
as low as 1.5 percent recently, which reflects very low, and we
think unrealistic, 10-year inflation expectations," he said in
the note posted on the firm's website.
"Once oil prices have bottomed and headline inflation turns
back up, we think the market will focus on TIPS as an
underpriced asset class."
The Pimco Total Return Fund has been closely watched as
investors have pulled $68 billion of net cash in the four months
since the end of September. On Sept. 26, Bill Gross, previously
the manager of Pimco Total Return, abruptly resigned from the
Newport Beach, Calif. firm he co-founded.
For all of 2014, investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco's
U.S. open-end mutual funds, according to Morningstar data.
Mather said he has not needed to make adjustments to how he
and his team manage their strategy against the backdrop of
market volatility and client outflows.
"Whether there are inflows or outflows, every day we ensure
that the strategy maintains the target exposures we have set for
the portfolio in each fixed income sector," he said. "Flows are
not a reason to change the way we manage the strategy."
Mather said the U.S. dollar is likely at the start of a
"long-lasting, upward trend," though it may experience
volatility along the way.
He said not only did the dollar rise from relatively cheap
levels, but it has a significant tailwind given divergences in
the global economy.
"In general, more global divergence, more volatility and
more overshoots will create great opportunities for active fixed
income investors," Mather said. "But a good defense is required
as monetary policy is likely to represent a headwind for all
financial assets instead of the steady tailwind it has been for
the past several years."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb)