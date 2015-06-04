By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 4
NEW YORK, June 4 Morningstar analysts said on
Thursday that they have a "cautiously optimistic outlook" for
Pimco's future but that money exiting the firm's flagship fund
and its new leadership team remain huge concerns.
Outflows since Bill Gross's abrupt departure from Pacific
Investment Management Co on September 26 "have been worse than
many had expected," Morningstar analysts said in their new
report.
The Pimco Total Return Fund alone shed more than an
estimated $180 billion in net assets between mid-2013 and May
2015. Total firm assets under management fell approximately 15
percent from $1.88 trillion as of September 2014 to $1.59
trillion as of March 2015.
"We're encouraged at the progress the firm's leaders have
made in stabilizing the investment team, fortifying the firm's
culture, and continuing to invest in its research effort," the
report said. "Yet, the situation is fluid amid continued
outflows and an investment team still in the formative stages of
jelling and reforging its identity."
Morningstar analysts said Pimco's high profit margins should
provide a cushion, and Allianz SE has proven "a
supportive parent," but continued outflows could spur
cost-cutting and, with it, organizational instability.
David Schawel, vice president and portfolio manager of
Square 1 Financial, said the Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost
its crown as the biggest bond fund in the world in April, "has
been very mediocre.
"For the last few years, Pimco Total Return has looked very
much like the Barclays Aggregate, just a little worse," Schawel
said. Morningstar said in a follow-up conference call that yield
curve bets and shorting of the euro and yen have left the fund
"vulnerable" to gyrations.
The $107.3 billion Pimco Total Return, whose negative
correlation between the euro has been pronounced since January,
is trailing 51 percent of its peers year-to-date.
Not all Pimco funds are under pressure.
In the multi-sector bond category, the $46.2 billion Pimco
Income Fund, overseen by Pimco Group CIO Dan Ivascyn, had $1.2
billion of inflows last month and is outperforming 96 percent of
its peer category so far this year.
"It's still early to judge how effective the firm's retooled
Investment Committee is in Gross' absence, but it's clear that
Ivascyn has succeeded in bringing a broader range of voices to
the table," Morningstar said. "Ivascyn is placing an emphasis on
increasing communication within and across investment teams and
making sure that conflicting views are heard."
Pimco's Ivascyn declined to comment.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)