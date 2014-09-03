(Adds Pimco declined to comment, portfolio manager quotes)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Investors pulled cash from the
Pimco Total Return Fund for a 16th straight month in August
despite some improvement in performance for the world's largest
bond fund.
The fund, run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $3.9
billion in August, which brings the Total Return Fund's net cash
withdrawals to almost $70 billion since May 2013, Morningstar
said on Wednesday.
It had $221.6 billion in assets at the end of last month,
down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.
The continuation of the fund's record outflow streak came as
it posted a positive 1.11 percent return in August, surpassing
77 percent of its peers, according to Morningstar. That said,
the fund is up 4.31 percent for the year as of Friday and trails
73 percent of its peers.
Analysts have said cash outflows began last year due to weak
returns; the fund declined 1.9 percent in 2013, its worst
performance in nearly two decades. Gross's public falling-out
with former heir-apparent Mohamed El-Erian, who shared the
co-chief investment officer title, exacerbated investors'
unease.
Newport Beach, California-based Pimco, a unit of German
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97
trillion in assets as of June 30.
A Pimco spokesman declined to comment.
"Performance has been mediocre, but I think the outflows
more reflect concerns about the leadership going forward," David
Schawel, vice president and fixed-income portfolio manager of
Square 1 Financial, said in a telephone interview. "It can take
time for institutions to reallocate, and we're probably still
seeing this in these outflows."
In May, Pimco rehired Paul McCulley, who was previously a
portfolio manager and the bond giant's top analyst of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policies, as the firm's new chief economist.
That followed Pimco's appointment of six new deputy chief
investment officers who report to Gross.
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an
actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the
flagship mutual fund, had net inflows of $87 million in August,
its third month of inflows, according to Morningstar. Total
assets in the fund at the end of August were $3.6 billion.
Meanwhile, Pimco's major rival, Jeffrey Gundlach's
DoubleLine Funds, has been gaining more favor in recent months.
DoubleLine's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
attracted net inflows of $562 million in August, its
seventh straight month of inflows.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund is posting returns of
5.46 percent year-to-date, surpassing the benchmark Barclays
U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which is at 4.81 percent. The
DoubleLine fund is surpassing 77 percent of its peer category so
far this year, according to Morningstar data.
DoubleLine said on Tuesday its DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund ended August with net inflows totaling $2.47 billion so far
this year, and more than $3.42 billion of net inflows into
DoubleLine open-end funds.
