NEW YORK Feb 5 Morningstar Inc said on Thursday
its estimated net outflow for the Pimco Total Return for
January was $12.5 billion, or 9 percent of end-December assets
of $143.4 billion.
Morningstar said total assets in the Pimco Total Return Fund
at the end of January were $134.6 billion.
Morningstar said it estimates open-end fund net flows by
computing the change in assets from one month to the next that
is not explained by the performance of the fund.
Pimco's actual flows may differ from Morningstar's estimates
for a variety of reasons, including the timing of actual
purchases and redemptions versus our assumptions and the timing
and type of dividend distributions, for example, Morningstar
said in a statement.
Pimco said on Tuesday that investors in January yanked $11.6
billion from its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund that had been
overseen by Bill Gross, who left on Sept. 26.
